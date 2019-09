GameStop -11% after earnings dud

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) slump after Q2 sales fall short of expectations.

New hardware sales fell 41.1% during the quarter with consumers waiting on the next generation console launches in 2020. New software sales were down 5.3% as growth in Nintendo Switch software titles were more than offset by weaker title launches across other consoles. Accessories sales decreased 9.5%.

Looking ahead, GameStop sees a comp sales decline in the low teens vs. -10% to -5% prior view and -9.0% consensus. EPS of $1.15 to $1.30 is expected vs. $1.61 consensus.

GME -10.75% AH to $4.75.

