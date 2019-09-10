Zscaler -15% on downside EPS guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) falls 15.3% after Q4 beats with 53% Y/Y revenue growth felt pressure from lagging earnings guidance.

Q4 calculated billings grew 32% Y/Y to $125.8M. Deferred revenue was up 53% to $251.2M.

Cash from operations totaled $17.8M (last year's quarter: $14.7M) and FCF was $7.6M (last year: $11.9M).

The mixed Q1 guidance has revenue of $89-90M (consensus: consensus: $87.6M) and EPS of $0-0.01 (consensus: $0.03).

The FY20 outlook sees revenue of $395-405M (consensus: $402.82M) and EPS of $0.12-0.15 (consensus: $0.20).

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.