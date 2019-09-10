Lantronix -6.6% amid Q4 revenue shortfall

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is off 6.6% in early after-hours going after its fiscal Q4 results where revenues came up short of a couple of analyst estimates.

Revenues fell by more than 17%, and gross profit fell to $5.7M from $6.9M.

Operating expenses increased, and the company swung to an operating loss of $1.5M from a year-ago gain of $771K.

Similarly, it swung to a net loss of $1.46M from a year-ago gain of $752K.

For Q1, it's forecasting net revenue of $12M-$13M (vs. one estimate for $13.9M), and EPS of -$0.03 to $0.00 (vs. one estimate for $0.03).

“As we look to fiscal 2020, we are focused on driving both top line and operational synergies, enhancing a product roadmap that will accelerate growth, and continuing accretive acquisition activity so as to increase our scale, market share, and growth for the benefit of our shareholders," says CEO Paul Pickle.

For 2020, it's guiding to net revenue growth of 15% or better, and EPS growth of 30% or more.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

