RH +5% after guidance lift

RH (NYSE:RH) shoots higher after setting full-year guidance ahead of the expectations it just laid out on July 29.

The retailer expects revenue of $2.680B to $2.694B vs. $2.658B to $2.674B prior view and $2.670B consensus. EPS of $10.53 to $10.76 vs prior guidance of $9.08 to $9.52

RH on tariffs: "Regarding trade with China, we do not expect the current tariffs to impair our ability to achieve stated financial goals and the impact from the increased tariffs is embedded in our guidance for the year. We continue to receive pricing accommodations from vendors and have implemented price increases where necessary with little to no impact to our business."

Shares of RH are up 5.28% AH to $167.21.

