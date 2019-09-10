Stocks close little changed as rotation trade continues
Sep. 10, 2019 4:35 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Stocks finished mixed, as investors continued to rotate out of growth stocks such as technology (-0.5%) in favor of perceived value plays in the energy (+1.2%) and financial (+0.4%) sectors.
- The S&P 500 eked out a tiny gain, the Dow was lifted by its highest-priced component (Boeing), while the Russell 2000 (+1.2%) was a big outperformer amid big gains in energy stocks, but the Nasdaq finished just below its flat line amid relative weakness in tech shares.
- "While it seems like there is this mini-rotation from growth into value, what's really driving this is oil and the back-up in interest rates," says Dave Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers; crude oil is up more than 5% over the past month while the 10-year Treasury yield has surged nearly 20 bps this month.
- Treasury yields continued to rebound, with the two-year yield rising 9 bps to 1.66% and the 10-year yield jumping 8 bps to 1.70%.
- U.S. October WTI crude oil settled -0.8% to $57.40/bbl.