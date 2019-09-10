Aspen highlights financial report errors

Aspen Tech (NASDAQ:AZPN) identifies the statements for the quarters ending in September 30 and December 31 2018 and March 31, 2019.

The statements weren't prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Require adjustments: -$87.6M to total contract assets, -$19.4M net deferred income taxes, -$68.3M to retained earnings as of June 30, 2018. The decreases were the same for the September, December, and March periods listed above with the addition of -$3.7M accounts receivable.

The company will correct the errors in June's 10-K, and blames the problem on weak internal controls.