Anbang to sell luxury hotels to Mirae for $5.8B-plus

China's Anbang Insurance Group has agreed to sell its U.S hotel portfolio for more than $5.8B, The Wall Street Journal reports, even amid confusion around a number of fake deeds made for up to six of the 15 hotels.

The buyer is Mirae Asset Global Investments, part of a South Korean financial services company, according to the report. It prevailed over bidders including Brookfield (NYSE:BAM), Fortress, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, according to reports.

The two were close to a deal last month before a routine title search showed a California individual crafting fake deeds to transfer ownership of at least four hotels to limited liability companies. Such fraudulent transfers are less common for large commercial properties like hotels.

The portfolio includes a number of luxury properties, including Essex House in Manhattan and InterContinental hotels in Chicago and Miami, but now Anbang's Waldorf Astoria in New York.