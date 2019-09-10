U.S. crude supply fell 7.2M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 7.23M barrels of oil for the week ending Sept. 6, following a 400K-barrel build in the previous week.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories falling by 3.6M barrels, according to an S&P Global Platts survey.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 4.46M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 618K barrels, while Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.36M barrels.

October WTI crude futures rise following the report, recently at $57.90/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $57.40/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX