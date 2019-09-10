Parker Drilling to cease SEC share registration, delist from NYSE

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) says it will terminate registration of its common stock with the SEC and delist from the NYSE.

PKD's board says the costs of being a public reporting company outweigh the benefits, thus it is no longer in the best interests of shareholders to remain a public reporting company.

In order to de-register its shares, PKD must reduce its number of stockholders of record to below 300, so the company plans to effect a 1-for-100 reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval.