Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised

An Evercore launch of networking stocks calls the sector the most appealing within technology hardware.

And Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is one of its two standouts there, as analyst Amit Daryanani cites portfolio strength allowing it to tap emerging growth markets while holding leadership in core categories. Daryanani has an Outperform rating and price target of $60, implying 22% upside.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) also draws an Outperform, with benefits coming from a range of secular themes, Evercore says; the price target of $48 implies 21% upside. Shares are up 0.2% postmarket.

In-line ratings for the sector come in for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM), with a price target of $12 vs. today's close of $12.54; Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), where a price target of $240 implies 0.9% upside; and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), whose $26 target implies 6% upside.