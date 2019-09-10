Celyad offering up to 2M shares

Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD) has filed a prospectus to offer up to 2M shares.

It's offering ordinary shares in the form of an equal number of ADS (each ADS representing one ordinary share).

The company is offering ordinary shares in Europe and some countries outside the U.S. and Canada in a concurrent private placement.

The offering comes via Wells Fargo, William Blair and Bryan, Garnier & Co. along with Kempen.

Net proceeds are set to advance development of CYAD-01, CYAD-101, CYAD-02, and additional candidates in the CYAD-200 series.