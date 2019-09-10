Saudi Aramco eyes two-step listing in massive IPO - WSJ

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is planning a two-part listing on the Saudi domestic stock market to ensure that the exchange can easily absorb the massive IPO, WSJ reports.

Aramco is considering a 1% offering of the company this year and another 1% next year on the local market, with the aim of eventually listing 5% in an effort to raise billions of dollars to diversify the oil-dependent Saudi economy, according to the report.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Saudi-owned National Commercial Bank are expected to be the lead underwriters on the listing, according to the report.

Crown Prince bin Salman has indicated he wants a $2T valuation for the company, although analysts peg the value at closer to $1.5T; even at the lower estimate, a 1% sale likely would raise $15B from Saudi and international investors.

The IPO will commence "very soon," Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said today at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, adding that the company was prepared to list in multiple markets.