Fortis hikes five-year capital spending plan by C$1B

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) unveils a five-year, C$18.3B capital spending plan for 2020-24, $1B more than its previous five-year plan, and raises its quarterly dividend to C$0.4775/share from C$0.45.

FTS projects its consolidated rate base will increase from C$28B in 2019 to $34.5B in 2022 and $38.4B in 2024, translating into respective three- and five-year compound annual growth rates of 7.2% and 6.5%.

The company says virtually all of its planned capital investments are at its regulated utility businesses and consist mostly of a diversified mix of highly executable, low-risk projects.

FTS has utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.