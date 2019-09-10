West Fraser to cut B.C. operating schedules, production
Sep. 10, 2019 1:07 PM ETWest Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)WFGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF +5.5%) says it will introduce variable operating schedules at five of its British Columbia sawmills beginning next week, resulting in a 15%-25% decrease in production.
- West Fraser says the potential effect could be an aggregate estimated reduction of as much as 100M board ft. through the end of the year.
- The company says it is taking the steps because of sustained weak markets and pricing in wood product markets, and plans to continue the varying schedules until market and economic conditions support a return to full production.
- While no quick recovery is expected in B.C., the company says its fortunes are looking brighter in the U.S., which now accounts for more than 70% of its lumber production.