Whiting Petroleum and Jagged Peak cut, PDC Energy upped at BAML

Whiting Petroleum (WLL -1.5% ) and Jagged Peak Energy (JAG -1% ) are both downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Merrill Lynch, citing investor punishment of the sector on rising uncertainty around consensus cash flow estimates.

BAML analyst Asit Sen also notes deteriorating global oil demand and weakened sentiment due to several "high profile" operating hiccups.

Sen says he prefers companies with an improved free cash flow profile, upgrading PDC Energy (PDCE +1% ) to Buy from Neutral with a $50 price target on the impact of its recent acquisition of SRC Energy.

WLL's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Neutral.

JAG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.