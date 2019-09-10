Israel Chemicals to expand Dead Sea bromine plant

Sep. 10, 2019 ICL Group Ltd (ICL) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Israel Chemicals (ICL +2.1%) is higher after saying its ICL Industrial Products division plans to spend $50M to expand capacity at its Dead Sea bromine plant after entering into several agreements with customers in Asia.
  • ICL says it will increase production of bromine compound TBBA - used mostly in manufacturing printed circuit boards for the electronics industry - by as much as 25K metric tons/year, of FR1025 - an environmentally-friendly polymeric flame retardant used in the car industry - by 50% and its isotank fleet by ~10%.
  • The company expects extra annual revenue from the expansions of up to $110M starting in 2021.
