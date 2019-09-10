Former FEMA official, contractor head face fraud charges in Puerto Rico work

The U.S. Department of Justice announces corruption charges against a former official in the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the former president of a contractor that oversaw the rebuilding of Puerto Rico's electrical grid after Hurricane Maria caused widespread damage on the island in 2017.

The prosecutors accuse Ahsha Tribble, the FEMA deputy regional administrator who supervised the relief efforts, of using her position to steer contract work to Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions after receiving bribes from its former president, Keith Ellison.

Cobra's dealings with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority - PREPA - have been under scrutiny since it concluded its work repairing the utility's destroyed electrical system and billed more than $1.4B.