China's CNPC to again skip Venezuelan oil loadings - Reuters

China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) will skip Venezuela cargo loadings for a second straight month in September as it looks to avoid breaching U.S. sanctions, Reuters reports.

CNPC made a surprise halt last month in loading Venezuelan oil after the Trump administration froze Venezuelan government assets in the U.S. and warned against dealing with the country's state-run PDVSA oil company, and Reuters says a PDVSA crude oil loading program confirms that so far no CNPC cargoes are planned for September.

The move comes as Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has become the main trader of Venezuelan crude, shipping oil to other buyers and helping the government offset the loss of dealers who are avoiding it for fear of breaching U.S. sanctions.