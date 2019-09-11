Prosus, valued at $100B, lists in Amsterdam

Europe's fortunes changed overnight in the form of a $100B consumer internet giant that listed publicly in Amsterdam.

The company is called Prosus, and it's a spinoff of South African consumer internet conglomerate Naspers (OTCPK:NAPRF). While Prosus is not a consumer internet business itself, like Facebook and Google, it invests in a portfolio of global internet firms and is best known for its 31% stake in Tencent.

The addition will shake up the continent's tech landscape, which has been struggling to compete with U.S. and Chinese giants.