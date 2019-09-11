HK exchange makes £32B bid for LSE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCPK:HKXCY) has made a £32B unsolicited bid to buy the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LDNXF), looking to break up the U.K. group's agreed deal for Refinitiv (BX, TRI).

If completed, the deal would be by far the largest in HKEx's history. It previously bought the London Metal Exchange for £1.4B in 2012.

CEO Charles Li is trying to make the Hong Kong Exchange a "department store" for investors looking to increase their exposure to China, betting Beijing will increasingly open its capital markets to the rest of the world.