Johnson's suspension of parliament unlawful

Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, according to a Scottish court in Edinburgh, but did not order the ruling to be overturned with Britain's Supreme Court making the final decision.

Breaking the Brexit impasse? Documents seen by Channel 4 News reveal that both the U.K. Treasury and Department for Transport have been asked for advice on the costs and risks of building a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The project, mooted by Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary, is not under consideration at present, but has been prepared in case leadership wants to move forward with it.

Sterling +0.1% to $1.2357.

