Harmonic prices $105M of convertible senior notes due 2024

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) has priced $105M of 2.00% convertible senior unsecured notes due September 1, 2024 in a private placement.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on September 13.

The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2020.

Net proceeds from the offering estimated to be ~$101M (or $111.2M if the initial purchasers exercise their option in full).

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repurchase ~$82.5M of their outstanding 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2020 and the proceeds from the sale of additional notes will be used for the repurchase or other retirement of additional outstanding 2020 Notes and/or other general corporate purposes.

HLIT -1.35% premarket.

Previously: Harmonic -4.2% on $105M convertible debt offering (Sept. 10)