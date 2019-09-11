New iPhones sees tepid response in Asia

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) decision to skip support for 5G on its new iPhones may cost the company a chance at capturing China's biggest smartphone replacement wave in years.

The big fall event was met with a limp reaction from analysts and on social media in the region, where cheaper and feature-packed handsets from rivals Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi are already available.

Sales in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, fell 4% Y/Y to $9.61B in Q2, and followed a more than the 22% drop in the previous quarter.

"Apple's new phones were no surprise at all. Only tangible change is having an additional camera on their premium model," said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Seoul-based Cape Investment & Securities.

Entry price, combined with the lack of 5G, make the new iPhones "less attractive and future-proof" for Chinese consumers, Counterpoint analyst Neil Shah added, forecasting that Apple will sell 30M-35M iPhones in China this year, down from 63M phones in 2015.