Merck KGaA's Tepotinib Breakthrough Therapy for patients with metastatic NSCLC

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKKGY) investigational targeted therapy tepotinib in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations who progressed following platinum-based cancer therapy.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Tepotinib is an investigational oral MET inhibitor that is designed to inhibit the oncogenic MET receptor signaling caused by MET (gene) alterations, including both MET exon 14 skipping alterations and MET amplifications, or MET protein overexpression.