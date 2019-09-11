Party City adds two to board

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) announces the appointment of industry veterans John Frascotti and Jim Conroy to its board of directors,.

Frascotti is currently COO of Hasbro and has over 11 years of experience with Hasbro, Inc. in various senior roles with increasing responsibility, including chief marketing officer from 2008 to 2014 and president of Hasbro Brands from 2014 to 2017.

Conroy has over 25 years of retail experience and is currently CEO of Boot Barn Holdings.

In conjunction with the appointment of Frascotti and Conroy, Party City announces the resignation of Gerry Rittenberg from its board.

