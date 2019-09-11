Goldman likes Bicycle Therapeutics in premarket analyst action

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (136% upside) at Ladenburg Thalmann. Shares up 3% premarket.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (492% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann. Shares up 9% premarket.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) upgraded to Buy with a $14 (99% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) upgraded to Buy with a $1.75 (89% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 4% premarket.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott.