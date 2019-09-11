Mastercard makes a blockchain move

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) says it will partner with R3 to develop a new blockchain-powered cross-border payments solution to support banks.

The new blockchain-enabled cross-border payments solution will initially focus on connecting global faster payments infrastructures, schemes and banks supported by a clearing and settlement network operated by Mastercard.

The company says the partnership is the latest step in its multi-rail strategy, providing customers with unrivalled choice in how they move money and will provide increasingly innovative, value add services for customers.

"Developing a new and better cross-border B2B payments solution by improving worldwide connectivity in the account-to-account space is central to Mastercard’s ambition," notes Mastercard exec Peter Klein.

MA +0.25% premarket to $273.00.

Source: Press Release