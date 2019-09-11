Aerie Pharma secures additional $41M in convertible debt offering

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announces that the initial purchasers of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 in a private offering have elected to fully exercise their option to purchase an additional $41.25M notes, bringing the total of $316.25M outstanding notes.

The settlement of the sale of additional notes is expected to occur on September 12, 2019.

Net proceeds from the sale of additional notes will be used to pay the cost of additional capped call transactions; for general corporate purposes, including to fund its commercialization programs.