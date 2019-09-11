Longbow bullish on Micron during memory recovery

Longbow upgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from Neutral to Buy, saying the memory chip market is "turning the corner."

Analyst Nikolay Todorov: "Excess inventory will be depleted faster than expected, triggering an improvement in pricing and margin ahead of current expectations."

The analyst expects DRAM fundamentals to bottom by year's end and sees in-progress NAND recovery.

More action: Longbow also reaffirms Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) at a Buy rating and lifts the target from $70 to $76.

Micron shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $50.27. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

WDC shares are flat at $62.27. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.