CenturyLink proposes private offering of level 3 financing senior notes

Level 3 Financing, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, of CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) plans to offer $500M of senior notes due 2027 in a proposed private offering.

The net proceeds from this offering are expected be used, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to redeem any of the Level 3 Financing, Inc. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2021 and a portion of the Level 3 Parent, LLC 5.75% Senior Notes due 2022. As of Sept. 10, 2019, $240M of the 6.125% Senior Notes due 2021 and $600M of the 5.75% Senior Notes due 2022 remained outstanding.