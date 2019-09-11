Great Wall looks to gain market share in Europe

Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF) is considering setting up manufacturing facilities in European after it crosses the 50K in sales per year mark. The automaker also plans to sell battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to Europe.

"We hope to take market share from foreign brands, we are vigorously investing in R&D. The technology we’re focused on developing now is technology that will be suitable for use in the 2030s," says Great Wall Chairman We.

The push into Europe is part of a plan by the company to expand globally.

Shares of Great Wall closed up 0.73% in Hong Kong today.