New medical chief at Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma (OTCPK:GNHAF) has announced changes to its management.

Dr Klaus Henning Jensen will join the company as Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Executive Committee in January 2020.

Dario Eklund, Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Executive Committee will leave the company at the end of September. A search for a successor is underway.

Dr Jensen joins Vifor Pharma from Sanofi, where he has most recently been Global Therapeutic Area Head, responsible for diabetes, cardiovascular and metabolism development.