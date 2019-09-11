Zscaler targets cut after weak guidane

Morgan Stanley maintains an Underweight rating and cuts the target from $52 to $47.
Key quote: "Difficult comparables and a very high multiple appear to have caught up with ZS."
The firm says investors should consider the increasing competitive pressure when considering Zscaler's growth durability and valuation.
More action: BMO (Market Perform) cuts ZS from $100 to $60, and Piper (Overweight) from $82 to $70.
Related: Yesterday, Zscaler reported Q4 beats with downside Q1 and FY EPS guidance.
ZS shares are down 19.1% pre-market to $49.82. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox