Zscaler targets cut after weak guidane

Morgan Stanley maintains an Underweight rating and cuts the target from $52 to $47.

Key quote: "Difficult comparables and a very high multiple appear to have caught up with ZS."

The firm says investors should consider the increasing competitive pressure when considering Zscaler's growth durability and valuation.

More action: BMO (Market Perform) cuts ZS from $100 to $60, and Piper (Overweight) from $82 to $70.

