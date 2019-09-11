Dana -3% after revenue warning

Dana (NYSE:DAN) heads lower in premarket trading after providing an update ahead of a presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Industrial Conference.

The company says weaker off-highway end market demand during July and August means Q3 sales are likely to fall $100M below expectations. Dana expects to largely offset the Q3 revenue shortfall in Q4 through sustained North America Class 8 production.

A segment mix of lower Off-Highway and higher Commercial Vehicle is said to likely pressure profit margins in Q3.

SEC Form 8-K