Farmer Brothers sinks after earnings disappoint

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) is down 21.44% premarket after missing Q2 estimates for sales, EPS and EBITDA.

Management says the decrease in revenue was driven primarily by lower sales of coffee and allied products sold through the DSD network, offset by slightly positive growth within the direct sales channel, net of the impact of lower coffee prices for cost plus customers. Gross margin plunged to 26.6% of sales from 35.3% a year ago due to lower sales volume and higher cost of goods sold.

The company also announces the appointment Deverl Maserang as CEO. Maserang most recently served as CEO of Earthbound Farm Organic.

After taking in the Farmer Brothers quarterly report, B Riley FBR cut its price target on FARM to a Street-low $10.50 from $21. The sell-side consensus PT is $15.17.

Previously: Farmer Brothers EPS misses by $0.33, misses on revenue (Sept. 10)