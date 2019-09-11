FDA accepts Puma's application for expanded use of Nerlynx

The FDA accepts for review Puma Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:PBYI) supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Nerlynx (neratinib), combined with chemo agent capecitabine, for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have failed two or more prior lines of HER2-directed therapy. The agency's action date will be in late April 2020.

Nerlynx was approved in the U.S. in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have been treated previously with a trastuzumab-containing regimen.