Vintage Capital rails against Red Robin board

Vintage Capital posts a letter to the board at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) after the firm's takeover offer was rejected.

Vintage Capital points to the "curious logic" for Red Robin to cite the continuation of an in-process strategic plan to summarily reject its attractive offer while at the same time announcing that it had hired a new CEO to transform Red Robin with his unique turnaround expertise.

"The Board will be called to answer for its campaign of delay, obfuscation, and fiduciary duty breach. We intend to investigate these actions for the benefit of the Company’s stockholders, including through a thorough review of the Company’s books and records as permitted by applicable law," warns Vintage.

Shares of RRGB are down 7% over the last 52 weeks.

