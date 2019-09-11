Range Resources sees minimal output, cash flow effects from Mariner work

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) says it will sell ethane volumes in its residue natural gas stream that typically would be transported via the Mariner East pipeline system, following news that Sunoco (NYSE:ET) will shut down the pipeline during the month of September to perform optimization work at the Marcus Hook export terminal.

RRC updates Q3 production guidance to reflect the increased ethane rejection, now seeing production of 2.22B-2.23B cfe/day on a reported basis vs. prior guidance of 2.25B-2.26B cfe/day.

RRC says the Sunoco optimization work will not impact its operations and it remains on track to spend at or below its previously announced $756M capital budget.