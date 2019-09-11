J.B. Hunt -1% after Loop Capital cut

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is on watch after Loop Capital lowers the transportation stock to a Hold rating from Buy and sets a price target of $121.

The firm warns J.B Hunt could see a negative impact from industry pricing and works in some risk of an unfavorable ruling in the arbitration case with BNSF.

The sell-side consensus on J.B. Hunt is also at Hold and the Quant Rating is Neutral.