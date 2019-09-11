Citi positive on United Rentals

Citi adds United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to the firm's focus list.

"We think URI still offers compelling risk/reward based on our $160 price target. High Vol Discount —The premium of low-vol names is at a multi-decade high and may prove unsustainable, with URI screening well on this front. As an example, URI now sits -30% off of its 52 week high while its closest public comp Ashtead is -8% off from its 52 week high," updates the Citi analyst team.

Citi has a Buy rating on URI and price target of $160 vs. the sell-side consensus Outperform rating and consensus PT of $157.73.