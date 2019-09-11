ARCA Bio up 19% premarket ahead of presentation of Gencaro data

Thinly traded nano cap ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) is up 19% premarket on increased volume in apparent response to its announcement that data from its Phase 2b clinical trial, GENETIC-HF, evaluating Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) compared to TOPROL-XL (metoprolol succinate) in heart failure patients at high risk of recurrent atrial fibrillation have been selected for presentation at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia on September 13 & 14.

It is unclear why investors are taking positions since the results, announced in May, failed to show a treatment benefit from Gencaro over and above TOPROL-XL. Shares sold off on the news.