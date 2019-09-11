Oppenheimer to the sidelines on Costco

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is down in early trading after Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Perform from Outperform with upside potential seen as limited following the 45% YTD run.

"As we look forward, we now see less upside for shares driven by the now even more premium valuation, potentially aggressive Street forecasts, and difficult compares especially in Q2," warns analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"We continue to remain quite upbeat on COST’s longer-term prospects and view the company as best positioned in the entire consumer staples/food retailing universe. From here, we are closely watching for any potential pullbacks, which happen from time to time. Although we now see less upside, we still see prospects for a $10–15 special dividend," he adds.

Oppenheimer sees FY20 EPS for Costco of $8.40 vs. $8.55 consensus and FY21 EPS of $8.95 vs. $9.21 consensus. "Our estimates do not incorporate the recent tariff headwinds, as we believe COST can largely manage through and uncertainty remains regarding the ultimate outcome," updates the firm.

Costco is a darling on Wall Street with a consensus Outperform rating in place, but SA authors have a Neutral rating.