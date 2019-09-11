DNR, TTOO among premarket gainers

Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) +69% announces third party purchase of senior secured bank debt.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +30% on being awarded BARDA contract for development of pathogen diagnostics.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) +29% as Sanofi pays $260M on termination of Zynquista collaboration.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) +17% on Q2 results.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) +16% ahead of presentation of Gencaro data.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) +11%.
Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) +9% as FDA Ad Com Friday for Aimmune's AR101 for peanut allergy.
Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) +8%.
Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +8%.
DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +7% as the company acquires rights to the innovation labs blockchain innovators index.
Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) +5%.
Aluminum Corporation of China (NYSE:ACH) +5%.
Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) +5% on announcing engagement of ascendiant capital to pursue dental partnerships.
Now read: Denbury Resources: A Look At 2020 »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox