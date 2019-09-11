TOP Ships prices ~$10M underwritten public offering, shares down 41% premarket

TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) down 41% premarket on pricing public offering of 1.58M common shares and warrants to purchase up to 1.58M of the Company’s common shares for estimated gross proceeds of $9.95M.

Each common share is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one common share at a combined price of $6.30 per share and warrant.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $8.19 per common share and will expire on December 31, 2019.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 13.