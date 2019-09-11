Alcoa upgraded at Credit Suisse as alumina prices on path to recovery

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +2.3% pre-market after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $27 price target, up from $26, citing an anticipated alumina price recovery on significant capacity cuts in China, an end to inventory destocking and the Alpart shutdown.

"Smelter profit margins have improved significantly with LME prices remaining firm despite global macro headwinds and sharp declines in key raw material inputs for alumina, caustic soda, energy and calcined coke," CS analyst Curt Woodworth writes.

"Potential monetization of non-core assets we believe will yield positive valuation uplift," Woodworth adds.

AA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.