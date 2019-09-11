Dave & Buster's catches pair of downgrades

Raymond James drops Dave and Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform after taking in the retailer's guidance update.

"A recent further deterioration in comps offsets the stock’s low valuation and potential activists, in our view (recall Hill Path now owns just under 5.0% + new shareholders HG Vora 5.5%, Blue Harbour 1.8%). Amusement comps (high margin) have turned incrementally negative on difficult VR/Halo comparisons while recent F&B value initiatives have failed to gain traction," notes the firm.

In addition, William Blair cuts D&B to a Market Perform rating from Outperform as well.

While Wall Street analysts are adjusting their bullish views on PLAY, the Quant Rating on Dave & Buster's was already flashing Bearish into the earnings report.

Shares of Dave & Buster's are down 14.66% premarket to $37.30.

Previously: Dave & Buster's EPS beats by $0.06, revenue in-line (Sept. 10)

Previously: Dave & Buster's -10% after comp sales miss (Sept. 10)