Auris Medical nabs new patent in U.S. and Europe

The USPTO has issued a notice of allowance to Auris Medical Holding's (NASDAQ:EARS) patent application entitled “Pharmaceutical Composition Comprising Betahistine” (U.S. Patent Application No. 15/887,388).

In addition, the Company received an “Intention to Grant” notice from the European Patent Office for its related patent application entitled “Intranasal Composition Comprising Betahistine” (European Patent Application 18 703 749.4).

Upon issuance, the patents are expected to expire no earlier than February 2038 and will provide key intellectual property protection for the Company's intranasal betahistine program.

The allowed claims cover composition of matter and methods of use for formulations of betahistine dihydrochloride for intranasal delivery.