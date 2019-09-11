JPMorgan calls Oshkosh undervalued

Oshkosh (OSK +0.1% ) tracks higher after landing an upgrade from JPMorgan.

"Our Overweight rating is predicated on valuation. The company’s Defense business has good visibility through the next cycle on the back of the domestic JLTV program as well as some upside potential from international M-ATV and JLTV orders," writes analyst Ann Duignan.

"Additionally, it’s Commercial and Fire & Emergency businesses are leveraged to late-cycle state and local budgets which combined with Defense should help reduce its earnings cyclicality as Access demand is slowing. All in, we believe that the stock is undervalued," she adds.

JP's price target of $90 on OSK is based on a sum of parts analysis and stands above the sell-side consensus PT of $83.61.