Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half

Taking his turn on stage at the Barclays conference, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO John Pruzan isn't giving out any numbers, but his comments suggest a continued slowdown in business.

Equity trading action is down, and new listings in investment banking are "clearly much slower" than that of a year ago.

He also takes note of the "dramatically different" interest rate environment (lower rates, flat curve) as causing a hit to net interest income. Lower rates, he says, mean higher prepayments in the bank's wealth division.

Presentation slides here