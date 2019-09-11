YRC Worldwide reworks financing arrangement

YRC Worldwide (YRCW +1.2% ) announces it completed a refinancing of its term loan obligations and entered into a term loan agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management acting collectively as the lead lender for a $600M million facility.

The credit facility is expected to provide additional liquidity for the company and have a less restrictive financial covenant, which is seen is creating operational runway as YRC moves forward with its multi-year strategic initiatives designed to achieve sustained profitability.

Source: Press Release